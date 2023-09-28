Kannur Squad Twitter Review: Netizens laud Mammootty starrer as 'masterpiece' full of thrilling moments

There are a number of heavily anticipated films that hit theaters today across languages. Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela’s Telugu release, Skanda, and Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Iraivan were released today, September 28. From Malayalam, Kannur Squad, featuring Mammootty, hit the big screen today. The film consists of the perfect blend of proven veterans and talented newcomers. Roby Varghese Raj is making his directorial debut through the film, and he is aided by a talented bunch of actors led by Mammootty.

Netizens give overwhelmingly positive reviews for Mammootty’s Kannur Squad

Starting from the trailer, Kannur Squad had drawn a lot of attention for its unique subject. The makers have been successful in living up to the hype, as the film has been receiving excellent reviews from all corners. Netizens have unanimously agreed that Kannur Squad is a must-watch, and some posts even suggest that the film is one of the best thrillers to come out of Malayalam cinema.

That statement holds a lot of weight, as the Malayalam film industry boasts some of the most effective thrillers to have been made across languages. No one could have anticipated that the film would turn out to receive such rave reviews, and many netizens are particularly singling out Kannur Squad’s music composer, Sushin Shyam. There has been a general consensus that the talented music director’s background music clearly elevated the film.

Many on X (formerly Twitter) even went on to refer to him as Malayalam cinema’s Anirudh Ravichander. While the latter is known to enhance movies with his music, the exact same can also be said about Sushin Shyam, who has yet again given a winner of a soundtrack for the audience to cherish.

Check out netizens’ take on the Mammootty-led Kannur Squad here

Other aspects of the film have also been receiving rave reviews. Netizens have been lauding both the first and second half of the film, terming both as beyond great. Also, when it comes to praising Kannur Squad, every post mentions Mammootty. Social media users have been unitedly and unanimously lauding the thespian’s choice of films in the last few years. The actor has yet again succeeded with his out-of-the-box film choices, and this time, he has won over the audience with Kannur Squad.

