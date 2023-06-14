Kantara 2 Big Update: Rishab Shetty's film likely to go on floors from THIS date?

It is well known that director and actor Rishab Shetty announced the second part of the blockbuster film Kantara. The anticipation around Kantara 2 is sky-high owing to the response it received from all over the nation. Now, here is a big update about the film. According to reports, Kantara 2 will go on floors on August 27.

Reports state that Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 will go on floors in the next two months. The film is expected to launch on August 27, 2023. Hombale Films Founder Vijay Kiragandur had stated that Rishab planned to start shooting in August, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season. The budget of the sequel is higher than the first part, which was made on a low budget but became a massive hit.

About Kantara 2

Reportedly, Rishab Shetty has locked the script of Kantara 2. The film is a prequel and not a sequel to Kantara. Yes, the actor and director said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

In March, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Rishab began working on the script of the film and is finally all set with the draft. He also added that the film will release in theatres in 2024.



About Kantara

Kantara, which is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, is based on the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty played the central character Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the movie, which features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others in the pivotal roles. Kantara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner Hombale Films.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Puneeth Rajkumar was the first choice for Rishab Shetty's Kantara?