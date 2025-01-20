Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty lands in trouble; complaint filed against crew for ‘destroying forest area’ using explosives during shoot

Rishab Shetty has several forthcoming projects, including a prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1. A major chunk of the movie is being filmed near a forest area in Karnataka. Unfortunately, the film now has invited trouble and stirred controversy, as the locals have filed a complaint against the makers.

As per a report by India Today, the locals, including a former Zilla Panchayat member, accused the crew and team of the film of disturbing the environment and forest area of Gavigudda, near Heruru village of Karnataka.

A complaint was registered in the Yesalur police station accusing the makers and crew of extending their shooting space near the core forest when permission was granted to shoot within the grazing area only.

The use of explosives during the shooting has also been reported and has now sparked outrage and concern among local people, for the fear of endangering wildlife species for whom the forest area is the home.

Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy has issued a statement in this regard, revealing how local people have been struggling with frequent elephant attacks because of disturbing filming activities.

Moreover, the India Today report also refers to an escalated conflict between the crew of the film and the local people, when the film crew was confronted over using explosives inside the forest area while shooting Kantara Chapter 1.

Advertisement

The altercation resulted in a local young man getting seriously wounded after being attacked by a member of the crew. The former had to be hospitalized immediately.

Locals have voiced their resentment over the shooting of the movie and have demanded that it be shifted to a new location altogether, along with strict action taken against the crew for their rough behaviour.

ALSO READ: Are Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi in talks for reconciliation amid impending divorce case?