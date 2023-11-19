Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s prequel movie to commence in December; expected to be about Panjurli Daiva’s origins

In 2022, filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty released an amazing film called Kantara which went on to be a massive success in theaters and was also welcomed with positive reviews all over. The film was loved by many and now the prequel to the same is set to go on floors from next month onwards.

Serving as a prequel to Kantara, Rishab Shetty is expected to bring in the prequel story of the 2022 film. The film is rumored to be set in the 301-400 AD time period and will offer the origins of the Panjurli Daiva that was shown in the original film.

Kantara 2 - tracing the origins

Kantara 2 which is being developed around the origin of the deity is said to have retained the majority of the core crew from the original film with casting yet to be disclosed.

Kantara 2 has been speculated as being a massively bigger film than the original one. The film is said to be being made on a whopping budget which is expected to be 681% more than the budget of the original Kantara film. The film which is being bankrolled by Hombale Films is expected to have a pooja ceremony at the end of November.

Moreover, Rishab Shetty is expected to finish the filming of Kantara 2 in 2024 and is likely to release the film in the latter half of next year as well.

More about Kantara and Rishab Shetty

Kantara is the 2022 action thriller film written, headlined, and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film featured him in a dual role he played the role of a Kambala (buffalo race) champion who locks heads with the newly appointed forest officer in his village.

The story develops into more of a story of the local deity who protects the land and how the protagonist is involved in it. The film offered a new experience to the viewers both from a spiritual stand of view and a cinematic experience as well. The prequel movie is also said to offer a cinematic experience that is similar to the original as well.

Moreover, Rishab Shetty is expected to work with Shiva Rajkumar in the following days as well, as confirmed by the Kannada superstar in a previous interview with Pinkvilla.

