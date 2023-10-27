Kantara, 2018, Ponniyin Selvan; South Indian films part of Indian Panorama 2023 category for 54th IFFI

The International Film Festival of India takes place every year, invariably towards the end of November, between Nov 20 and Nov 28. The festival is not just an opportunity to watch a variety of films from around the world, but also to showcase our own regional cinema to a larger, wider audience.

This year’s IFFI features a multitude of South Indian films, from Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, including some famous ones like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Tovino Thomas’ 2018, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai, and more.

Here are the South Indian films in the 54th IFFI

Kantara - Rishab Shetty

The mystical action thriller film which features Rishab Shetty, and was helmed by him took the country by storm in the latter half of 2022. The film tells the story of a Kambala champion who locks horns with a forest officer. The art form of Bhoota Kola plays a significant role in the film as well. The film garnered much praise for its aesthetics, and the performances by the actors.

Check out the trailer of the film:

2018 - Jude Anthany Joseph

2018 is a Malayalam survival drama film based on the 2018 Kerala floods. The film features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Narain, and many more. The film has also been chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category in the 96th Academy Awards.

Check out the trailer of 2018:

Ponniyin Selvan II - Mani Ratnam

The Indian Panorama category also features Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan II, which features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many more. The historical action drama film received much love from fans and critics alike.

Here’s Ponniyin Selvan’s trailer:

Viduthalai Part 1 - Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran’s latest film Viduthalai garnered praises from fans and critics alike when it had its theatrical release. The film featured Soori in the lead role, breaking a streak of comedic roles that the actor had done. The period crime thriller film also features other prominent names like Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sre, and many more.

Check out the trailer of the film:

Nna Thaan Case Kodu - Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

The Malayalam political satire Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Sue Me) features Kunchacko Boban and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles. It also features other prominent names like Rajesh Madhavan, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and many more. The film was very well received especially for its writing and the performances by the actors.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

Apart from the above-mentioned films, the Indian Panorama category also features films like Aattam, Iratta, Kaathal, Malikappuram, and Pookkaalam in Malayalam, Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai, and Neela Nira Sooriyan in Tamil, as well as Aaraariraaro in Kannada.

