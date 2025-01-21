Kantara Chapter 1: After complaints of destroying forest area, Karnataka Forest Department starts probe into Rishab Shetty starrer

Rishab Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of Kantara Chapter 1, which is the prequel to his earlier release Kantara. The film recently grabbed attention after locals complained about the film crew using explosives during the shooting, near forest land, endangering the lives of animals. Moreover, there were also reports of a physical assault to a local person by the crew member, during a heated altercation.

And now, as per a recent report by Bangalore Mirror, the Karnataka Forest Department has initiated a probe at the shooting spot of Kantara Chapter 1, taking place at the Herur village.

The Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre has highlighted how the production house, Hombale Films was only permitted to shoot the film within the grazing area in and around Gavibetta.

However, based on complaints by local people in the Yesalur Police Station, it seems the crew has crossed the boundaries and entered into the core forest area for shooting activities and disturbing wildlife in the area.

The Forest Minister stated that a probe has been started soon enough after listening to all these complaints. Moreover, the film shooting is likely to be stopped immediately if, after the probe, the forest officials find out that there has been a violation of forest laws.

He said, “As soon as I came to know about it, I instructed the officials to visit the spot and carry out an inspection. If the conditions set by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, have been violated and wildlife has sustained any damage, the shooting would be stopped immediately.”

For the unversed, as per an earlier report by India Today, the crew had reportedly attacked a local villager, after the latter confronted the alleged damage the shooting had done to the environment and forest.

