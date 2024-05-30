Kantara Chapter 1: After Rukumini Vasanth, Jayaram rumored to be a part of Rishab Shetty’s fantasy action flick

Rishab Shetty is a name that needs no introduction. The actor-director, who rose to prominence following his 2022 film Kantara, is currently working on the film’s prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Legend. Needless to say, cinephiles around the country are excited to see what the filmmaker has in store for them.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her performance in Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello has been roped in as the female lead in Kantara: Chapter 1. In the latest update, it has been reported by Cinema Express that Jayaram has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the makers of the film.

What we know about Kantara: Chapter 1 so far

Kantara: Chapter 1, as mentioned earlier, is a prequel to the 2022 fantasy action flick Kantara, which also featured Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and more in crucial roles. Apart from being the lead actor, Rishab Shetty is also helming both the projects.

If speculations are to be believed, Rishab Shetty will be playing a massive role in the film, essaying the role of Lord Shiva. Furthermore, it is understood that the film takes place between 300 and 401 AD, during the Kadamba dynasty in present day Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The makers of the film had released a short teaser for the film in November 2023, which featured the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana actor in a fierce avatar, staring at the moon. Additionally, his body was covered in blood, and also held a Trishul (Lord Shiva’s weapon of choice) in his hands. Everything said, official confirmation regarding Rishab Shetty’s role in the film is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The massive sets for Kantara: Chapter 1

It is believed that Kantara: Chapter 1 will exceed the standards set by its predecessor. While the first part was shot on a minimal budget, the producers of the film have decided to go all guns blazing with the prequel. It is learnt that the producers have allotted a massive production budget for the custom-built sets for the film, to be built in Rishab Shetty’s hometown of Kundapura.

It is also learnt that the sets will be one of the largest ever created, and will feature air conditioning, an editing suite as well as a dubbing suite. Furthermore, as per reports, more than 600 carpenters are being employed in the set construction, as well as technicians and trainers are being brought into Kundapura for the purpose of filming. Clearly, there are a lot of hopes riding on Kantara: Chapter 1, but it is safe to say that the makers are determined to make the film exceed all expectations.

Jayaram on the workfront

Jayaram was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s latest Telugu action flick Guntur Kaaram, which released in January this year. Additionally, the veteran actor also made a comeback to Malayalam cinema after two years, with Midhun Manuel Thomas’ crime thriller film Abraham Ozler, which released on January 11th, as well.

The actor will next be seen in director S Shankar’s upcoming film with Ram Charan in the lead, titled Game Changer. The film is touted to be a political thriller, and also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. Apart from that, Jayaram is also set to play a prominent role in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on September 5th, this year.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty goes all out for Chapter 1; 20-day long schedule to begin in coastal setting of Kundapura