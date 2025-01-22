Kantara Chapter 1: Makers of Rishab Shetty starrer plan massive war sequence with big crew amid probe issued by Forest Department

Rishab Shetty’s next film, Kantara: Chapter 1, landed in trouble after the Karnataka Forest Department initiated a probe at the shooting spot of the film. Complaints from locals about the crew using explosives during filming and endangering wildlife were reported, as the core forest area is extremely close to the shooting venue.

And now, amid all the chaos and scrutiny, the makers of the upcoming pan-India film are said to be planning to shoot a massive war sequence. The production house behind the project, Hombale Films, has reportedly roped in a huge crew for the same to bring this gigantic scene to life.

Based on an independent industry source quoted by Times Now, the film is being shot with a massive crew number and also involves international specialists.

The source mentioned, “Hombale Films is currently shooting an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1. The production house is working with a massive crew and several international specialists. It is going to be a grand war sequence like never seen before.”

For the unversed Kantara: Chapter 1 marks the prequel of the National Award-winning 2022 film, which was also headlined by Rishab Shetty in the titular role.

Coming back to the recent controversy surrounding the film, a Bangalore Mirror report revealed that Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre issued a statement in this regard and mentioned that the shooting will be stopped immediately if the probe finds any violation of forest laws by the crew.

He said, “As soon as I came to know about it, I instructed the officials to visit the spot and carry out an inspection. If the conditions set by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, have been violated and wildlife has sustained any damage, the shooting would be stopped immediately.”

