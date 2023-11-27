Kantara Chapter 1 First Look: Rishab Shetty starrer gives a pure goosebumps-filled divine peek of prequel film

Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel movie to the 2022 action thriller film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda has finally got the official first look from the film. The first film was a massive blockbuster in theaters and received massive positive responses from the critics. The first look of Kantara Chapter 1 is released today at a historic temple in Kundapura, Karnataka.

The prequel movie is expected to trace back to the origins of the Panjurli Daiva, which is likely in the time period of 301-400 AD. Like the first movie, Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Check out the First Look of Kantara Chapter 1

