Kantara Chapter 1: Shocking details of Rishab Shetty starrer first promo look; know more of its origins

Kantara Chapter 1 has finally dropped the first-ever peek into the tale of the prequel movie, expected to be set in 301-400 AD. The film is said to explore the story of the origins of the Panjurli Deiva and Guliga Deiva which were a core element in the 2022 film Kantara.

The amount of detail that has gone into the making of the teaser shows how well-versed the written material and production were in making the film, along with exploring a part of Indian folk tales that are yet to be developed much further. The in-depth analysis of the tales from the roots of our lands focuses on the mythology and telltales that many may not be even aware of. So. let’s dive deep into the Kantara first look teaser and the mythology of Panjurli Deiva.

Kantara Chapter 1 First Look teaser

The teaser forms the crucial crux of the folk story being bound by a spiritual thread that runs simultaneously into the past and present of the story. The opening shot of the teaser itself shows a scene from the original movie which had Rishab’s character encircled in the middle of the forest standing in awe of the magnificent light of the moon.

But it is not the light of the moon that has delved into his mind, but the roots his character shares with the Deiva protecting his village. Even the voice-over narration in the background grows to mention how this light is not an illumination to see around us but more about what had unfolded in the past and what entails in the future.

Detailing of the character

The sudden transitional shift of the visual comprising the moon quickly depicts a much more massive and menacing Rishab Shetty, heaving inside a dark pit, all soaked in blood. The detailing gone into the characterization can be observed in how he is holding a Trishul (an iconic symbol of Lord Shiva) in one hand while bearing an axe in the other.

He dons a set of Rudrakash necklaces and bracelets all over his body, which finally goes on to show his face in the end. The long grown beard, with two little white fangs protruding outwards from the sides and his heaving breath, angrily like a boar can only mean he is the personification of the Panjurli Deiva in the past.

The myth behind the legend

The story is confirmed to be during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty who ruled over the present-day Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka back in 345 CE–540 CE. According to one legend, the origin of Kadamba came from a three-eyed four-armed warrior called Trilochana Kadamba (father of the Kadamba kingdom founder Mayurasharma), who was said to have emerged from the sweat of the god Shiva under a Kadamba tree. While another legend suggests that Mayurasharma himself was the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Bhumi.

Advertisement

If the film is taking place in a similar timeframe to the Kadamba dynasty, it is surely going to showcase how much the film rides on the legend of Deivas in Tulu mythology and the uprising of the Kadamba kingdom.

Origins of the Deivas

Moreover, it comes to the Tulu mythology in the land and the origins of Panjurli Deiva and Guliga Deiva. According to accounts of the Hindu mythology in Tulu regions, once a wild boar had wandered off into the gardens of Lord Shiva where it had succumbed to death and its offspring was adopted by Goddess Parvati.

The offspring was hugely destructive which angered the god and made him want to kill the boar. But due to the interference by Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva instead banished the boar to Earth where he would serve as the protector of the people and later became a divine spirit. This started the legend of Panjurli Deiva and often created the syncretise with Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar which also happened to be a boar.

Panjurli Deiva is one of the earliest worshipped gods all over Tulunad, dating back to 800-700 BCE. The shamanistic dance for God is still prevalent among the Hindus of Tulu Nadu and parts of Malenadu of Karnataka and Kasargod in northern Kerala.

His ferocious spirit companion Guliga Deiva is also told to have similar origins, where once he was discovered by Goddess Parvati as stone from a pile of ash that was flung by Lord Shiva into the water. He was later sent to serve under Lord Vishnu but was also exiled by him due to his destructive behavior and was sent to Earth to protect its people.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 First Look: Rishab Shetty starrer gives a pure goosebumps-filled divine peek of prequel film