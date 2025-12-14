Kantara Chapter 1 star Rukmini Vasanth planning Bollywood project? Actress reveals plans to embark on new journey

Rukmini Vasanth is ready for big steps in her career! After working in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, it seems that the world of Bollywood may be on her mind next. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 29-year-old was asked about her plans for taking on a role in the Hindi film industry, and she appeared to be more than excited for the possibilities that await her.

Rukmini Vasanth dishes on her plans to join Hindi films

Giving a hint at her next projects following the success of Kantara Chapter 1, the actress confirmed that a lot of offers are pouring her way, thanks to her portrayal as Princess Kanakavathi. Revealing whether a Hindi-language script could be one of them, she said, “There are a lot of conversations that have been happening and it’s something that I’m very, very excited about.”

Elaborating about her connection with the language and how he familial background helped her get accustomed to it, Rukmini Vasanth shared, “Hindi is a language that I’ve been familiar with since I was very young, there’s been exposure to Hindi films always. I think maybe it’s due to the Fauji connection because Hindi is always a thread that connects every cantonment to the other. That must be where it originated for me.”

Offering insight into her plans in the future, she added about her excitement to join a project in that vein and try on something new, “I am kind of excited to stretch that muscle because I have not really had the opportunity to emote yet in the language. God willing, that will be something I get to embark on very soon.”

The actress recently turned 29 and is being eyed as a strong name in the industry for her impressive performance. Her other projects include Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Madharaasi, with her Hindi debut being in Upstarts. The next work in line includes, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Dragon, and an untitled Mani Ratnam movie.

