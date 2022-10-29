Kantara: Court directs the makers to stop playing ‘Varaha Roopam’ song in theatres

The Kozhikode sessions court issued an order on October 28, Friday, which has now become a major turning point in the Kantara plagiarism row. As per the reports, the court has directed the makers of Kantara to stop playing the controversial 'Varaha Roopam' song in the theatres. The Kozhikode sessions court issued an injunction barring the makers from playing the 'Varaha Roopam' song, after receiving a plagiarism lawsuit from the popular Malayalam music band, T haikkudam Bridge . The song is also barred from all the major streaming platforms.

The renowned music band had earlier made it clear that they will take legal action against the creative team of Kantara for copying their popular number, 'Navarasa'. Thaikkudam Bridge took to their official social media handles and revealed that the Kozhikode sessions issued an injunction order against playing 'Varaha Roopam' on theatres and streaming platforms, on the ground of copyright infringement. "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge," reads the band's post.

Kantara Plagiarism Row

For the uninitiated, Kantara became a subject of controversy after Thaikkudam Bridge alleged that the song 'Varaha Roopam' is copied from the popular number 'Navarasa'. The celebrated Indie band's allegations were backed by many film industry members and music lovers, who declared their support for Thaikkudam Bridge on social media. The makers of Kantara claimed that both songs are similar because they are based on the same raga, but Thaikkudam Bridge refused to accept this clarification. The latest updates confirm that the music band is determined to proceed with legal action.

Kantara and its massive success

The movie, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it, has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema in recent times. The actor thriller which is set in the backdrop of the coastal Karnataka region has been receiving immense love from the audiences for its excellent writing, making, and performances. Kantara is now dubbed in all major Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

