Kantara EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on his childhood dream of becoming actor, Dr. Rajkumar's influence

Rishab Shetty has become a popular name now. His blockbuster film Kantara is doing wonders at the box office. The actor and director, who is basking in the success of Kantara, interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and opened up about his growing years, dream of becoming an actor and legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar being his biggest influence.

When asked if he ever dreamt of becoming an actor during childhood, Rishab Shetty firmly said 'can never think of it.' He added, "I came from a rural village, and coming to Bangalore only was a big task. The language and confidence were an issue as rural Kannada is different from Bangalore speaking. I studied in Kannada medium, so English is still a problem (laughs). So there was never confidence." He also admitted that since 6th class he had an interest in acting.

Rishab Shetty calls Dr. Rajkumar his biggest influence

Rishab Shetty also revealed that his biggest influence is Dr. Rajkumar, legendary Kannada actor, and father of the late Puneeth Rajkumar. Sharing his special connection with the legendary actor, the actor-director said, "I used to watch him on TV. My mother was also a big fan of Rajkumar. I used to mimic him while watching on the big screen." Rishab Shetty also admitted that he used to often bunk college and watch movies all day.

