Kantara fame actor takes a dig at Yash's KGF Chapter 2; Makes a SHOCKING comment

In an interview with India Today, Kishore Kumar said, "I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice. I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless."

Birthday boy, Yash 's period action drama K.G.F: Chapter 2 took the nation by storm in 2022. It went on to break records at the box office and made it to the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. KGF 2 was a game-changer in bringing Indian audiences to the cinema halls. Not just KGF 2 but another film by Hombale Films that performed extremely well at BO was Rishab Shetty's Kantara. However, Kishore Kumar, who played a titular role in Kantara, thinks Yash's film KGF 2 was 'mindless'.

While people are entitled to their own opinion, Yash, known for his humble and calm personality, had earlier said that Kantara is also 'my film' after the host referred to Rishab Shetty's film as ‘your film’.

"Not your film but a Kannada film,” said the host and Yash immediately interrupted him saying, "Sir, it is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also." This happened a few months ago at India Today Conclave.

KGF CHAPTER 3

On a related note, the makers of the KGF franchise have announced a big update on the film's Chapter 3. The first two installments in the franchise, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 were a huge success. Now, the big update is KGF: Chapter 3 will go on the floors by 2025 as director Prashanth Neel is currently busy finishing Prabhas-led Salaar. The shoot will go on until September 2023.

Who is actor Kishore Kumar?

Known for being outspoken, actor Kishore Kumar hit the headlines very recently after Twitter suspended his account. "Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts," said the actor about his Twitter account that was hacked on December 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, talking about Kantara, Hombale films has added yet another glory to its blockbuster list with a gripping and engaging story of 'Kantara'. The film has completed 100 days in theatres.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, both Yash and Rishab Shetty have proved to be messiah at the box office as they single-handedly managed to bring in historic numbers with their respective films at a time the film industry was in an extremely vulnerable position.

