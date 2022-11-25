Kantara, GodFather to Meet Cute: Latest South movies to watch on OTT this weekend

November has been a good month for the South film industry in terms of entertainment. Movie buffs have witnessed various genre movies this month in theatres and OTT. Despite the language barrier, the Kannada movie Kantara managed to impress audiences worldwide and create box office records. Apart from Kantara, movies like Chiranjeevi's GodFather, Karthi's Sardar, Mammootty's Rorschach, and more have also become blockbuster hits. Well, if you have missed watching any latest movies in theatres, do not worry, OTT platforms have got you sorted. Grab your popcorn, tuck inside warm blankets and watch the latest South movies this weekend. Entertainment is for sure.

Check out the latest South movie releases on OTT platforms Kantara Rishab Shetty's Kantara is the biggest blockbuster hit of Indian cinema in November. After successfully running for 50 days in theatres, Kantara has released digitally on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on November 24. Although, many audiences who have been waiting for the OTT release, are super excited to watch but a section of them are also disappointed that the popular song Varaha Roopam has been removed. The song has been replaced with a new version due to the plagiarism row. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Hombale Films. Kantara tells a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict.

GodFather Chiranjeevi's blockbuster film GodFather, which also starred Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satyadev, is available for streaming on Netflix. The political actioner is the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Lucifer. It has everything a Megastar movie requires, mass, action, dialogues, star-studded cast, and emotions. Fans who could not watch the film on the big screens will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes soon. The Mohan Raja-directed movie became a huge hit not only in India but also internationally.



Wonder Women Wonder Women narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, Nadiya Moidu, Archana Padmini, Amrutha Subhash, Padmapriya and Sayanora in lead roles. Directed by Anjali Menon the movie is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In a revelation, the director of this women-centric movie said the movie was shot only in 12 days. The film has been released on Sony LIV. Definitely a must-watch.

Prince Directed by Anudeep KV, the Tamil and Telugu film Prince is a humourous tale of a school teacher who tries to woo a young British woman working in the same school. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and debutante Maria Ryaboshapka in lead roles. The superhit entertainer will stream from November 25, Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.



Sardar Karthi's other blockbuster of 2022 is Sardar. It gives social messages about water and is must watch on OTT. It is available for streaming on Aha in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office and also features Raashii Khanna, and Chunky Panday. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

Padavettu Malayalam film Padavettu with Nivin Pauly in the lead role is another hit of 2022 in November. Set against the political backdrop, it narrates the battle between farmers and politicians. The film directed by Liju Krishna is set to have its digital premiere on Netflix on November 25. Shine Tom Chacko, Sudheesh, Aditi Balan, Remya Suresh, Vijayaraghavan and Indrans also star in the film.

Meet Cute Meet Cute is a Telugu anthropology released on Sony LIV. It tells five different heart-warming stories of relationships between the young generation. Produced by actor Nani, the film marks the debut of his sister Deepti Ganta as director. It stars Sathyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Ruhani Sharma, Akanksha Singh, Ashwin Kumar, Varsha Bollamma, and others.

Ori Devuda The recently released Telugu romantic film Ori Devuda starring Vishwak Sen, Mithali Palkar and Venkatesh Daggubati is out on the OTT platform, Aha. Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Ori Devuda is the remake of the Tamil film ‘Oh My Kadavule. The plot of the film revolves around a coming-of-age couple, who tries all possible ways to rediscover their true self in a strained relationship. The film has been released on Sony LIV.

Rorschach Mammootty's Rorschach is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on November 11, the streaming platform. It also received rave reviews, with many praising the Malayalam Megastar's intense performance. Rorschach is a thriller, directed by Nissam Basheer. Rorschach is an action-thriller that revolves around a mysterious man named Luke Anthony, played by Mammootty.

Iravin Nizhal Touted to be the world’s first non-linear single-shot film, Iravin Nizhal is a Tamil and it is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Parthiban, the movie focuses on a 50-year-old man who thinks about the paths that he has crossed in his life over the years. Despite being a small film, it has been receiving a good response from critics and audiences alike. AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.