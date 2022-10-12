Kantara Hindi to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: South movies releasing this week in theatres and OTT

October began on a good note for the South film industry with hits like GodFather and Rorschach. In the second week, exciting movies lined up for release in theaters and OTT platforms. As biggies have booked the festive space for release, this week has small movies taking up the place in theaters and they sure look intriguing too. A few good movies are releasing on the OTT platforms as well. If you are wondering what to watch, then we got you sorted. From theatrical to OTT, check out South Indian movies releasing this week. Theatrical releases this week

Kantara As they say, when content is good, language doesn't matter, it reaches the masses and the perfect example of this is the latest Kannada film Kantara. Rishab Shetty's directorial, which released the Kannada version in theaters on September 30, is gearing up to release the Hindi version on October 14. Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role.



Crazy Fellow Crazy Fellow is certainly the frontrunner among all the small-budget films that'll battle it out at the box office this weekend. Aadi Saikumar's Crazy Fellow is also all set to release in theaters on October 14. Digangana Suryavanshi and Mirna Menon are the female leads. The story is about a youngster who doesn't listen to anything completely and we deal with the complications that may arise out of this.

Boyfriend For Hire Boyfriend For Hire is an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on 14 October 2022. The movie is directed by Kambhampati Santosh and will feature Viswant Duddumpudi, Malavika Satheesan, Pooja Ramachandran, and Vikram Veramaneni as lead characters. This latest flick is Written and directed by Santosh kambhampati, with Music by Gopi Sundar, and the movie is produced by K Niranjan Reddy.



OTT releases this week Eesho Eesho is an Indian Malayalam-language thriller film directed by Nadirshah featuring Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles. The film revolves around a mysterious titular character, who engages in a conversation with a watchman, who is the prime witness of a case against a powerful industrialist. Just after the release of the trailer, the makers had to face backlash as Eesho was brought under the spotlight for having Jesus Christ’s name in Malayalam as the title. However, the Kerala High Court soon dismissed the plea aimed at staying the release. The film skipped the theatres and has released in multiple languages – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on Sony LIV.



Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalasinavadini Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini is Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Sridhar Gadhe and written by Kiran Abbavaram. It stars Abbavaram, Sanjana Anand and Sonu Thakur. This film, which was rushed with good publicity before the pre-release, could not impress the audiences. Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini, which hit theaters on September 16, 2022, is gearing up for OTT release, Aha on October 13.