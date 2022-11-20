Kantara: Kamal Haasan heaps praises on Rishab Shetty’s film for its ‘inspiring’ storytelling

Kantara , the Kannada action-thriller which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, has emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2022. The movie, which features director Rishab Shetty himself in the lead role, has been receiving immense love from both the common audiences and film industry members. Some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry, including superstar Rajinikanth heaped praises on Kantara and its makers. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is the latest celebrity to join the list.

According to the latest reports by Times Of India, Kamal Haasan finally watched Kantara on November 18, Friday. The veteran actor is said to be highly impressed with the Rishab Shetty directorial, especially it's making. The reports suggest that Kamal Haasan personally called the young filmmaker and heaped praises on the film and called it highly appealing. The Indian 2 actor also stated that this kind of filmmaking is highly inspiring, to the excitement of actor-director Rishab Shetty and the makers of Kantara.

The massive success of Kantara

For the unversed, the Rishab Shetty directorial initially had a limited release across the globe, that too only in the Kannada language. However, Kantara earned rave reviews from the audiences, which eventually resulted in its pan-Indian release. The action thriller got dubbed in all major Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and soon emerged as a mega success.

Kantara, which is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, and revolves around a regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty played the central character Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the movie, which features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others in the pivotal roles. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music. Arvind S Kashyap handled the cinematography. Kantara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner Hombale Films.

