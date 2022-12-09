Kantara mystery unfolds: Here is all you need to know about the climax of Rishab Shetty starrer

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara created a lot of buzz among movie buffs all across the country. However, despite being highly appreciated, the action entertainer left some unanswered questions. Most of these questions are related to the climax of the film, which is considered a cinematic masterpiece. One of the first questions which come to mind after watching the film is...

Post winning over the bad guys, Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty, goes inside the forest and disappears. This raises the question if he will ever come back as his father did, and also, what happened to his father?

Forest cops attending the local festival

The story of Kantara is built on the conflict between the villagers and the forest administration. As the villagers want to protect their land, considered sacred by them, the forest department claims that the land belongs to the government. Nevertheless, in the end, they join forces to take down the local landlord. However, the land conflict remains unresolved. It remains to be seen if they lock heads in the future for the possession of the local land. And last but not the least

Significance of the wild boar

The wild boar is an integral part of the story as he makes appearances at some crucial junctures in the story. This brings us to the question, what showing the wild boar toward the end signifies? Some of the theories doing rounds among movie buffs are that the wild boar is a symbol of the ‘vanvasi’ culture? or it can also be some supernatural power guiding Shivanna toward his life goal.

However, one can hope to find an answer to all these questions only in the sequel of Kantara. Fans cannot wait to witness Rishab Shetty's magic on the big screens yet again.

