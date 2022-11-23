Kantara OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Rishab Shetty starrer

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become a big thing in the South film industry. It has joined A league club with Baahubali, KGF, RRR and Pushpa. After successfully running for 50 days in theaters, Kantara is now all set for digital release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on November 24. The pan-Indian film Kantara will be available for streaming in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Videos, from November 24. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles. After winning audiences’ hearts in theatres, viewers can now enjoy the widely-loved film from their homes from November 24, 2022 in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.

On the digital release of Kantara, writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty shared, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!"



Producer Vijay Kiragandur added, "At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner. Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.” Kantara release on the OTT platform on November 24

