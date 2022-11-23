Kantara OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Rishab Shetty starrer
After successfully running for 50 days in theaters, Kantara is now all set for digital release on OTT platform. Rishab Shetty has acted and directed the film
Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become a big thing in the South film industry. It has joined A league club with Baahubali, KGF, RRR and Pushpa. After successfully running for 50 days in theaters, Kantara is now all set for digital release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on November 24.
The pan-Indian film Kantara will be available for streaming in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Videos, from November 24. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles. After winning audiences’ hearts in theatres, viewers can now enjoy the widely-loved film from their homes from November 24, 2022 in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.
On the digital release of Kantara, writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty shared, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!"
Producer Vijay Kiragandur added, "At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner. Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.”
Kantara release on the OTT platform on November 24
Plot of Kantara
The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.
Kantara's acclaim from celebs and audiences
Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become the next big thing from the South film industry after movies like Baahubali, RRR, and KGF. It has reached every corner and is receiving critical acclaim from not just audiences but celebs, cricketers, and politicians as well. The star and film were also praised by the who's who from the film fraternity including Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Anushka Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma, and many others. In fact. Superstar Rajinikanth personally called in Rishab Shetty and felicitated him and called the film once in 50 years.
Kantara box office collection
The film crossed the ₹400-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so. And that’s not the only feather in its cap. Over the weekend, the film also became the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man persona influenced his role in Kantara