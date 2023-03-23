Kantara prequel: Rishab Shetty kickstarts scripting on the special occasion of Ugadi

Rishab Shetty, the multi-faceted talent of the Kannada film industry earned immense popularity across the globe with his 2022-released film, Kantara. The action thriller, which hit the theatres in September 2022, broke all preconceived notions about both the Kannada film industry and popular cinema and emerged as a massive blockbuster. Kantara was originally released only in Kannada but was later dubbed into all major Indian languages and a few foreign languages. Now, the Rishab Shetty project is finally set to get a second part - a prequel.

Rishab Shetty kickstarts the scripting of Kantara 2

On the special occasion of Ugadi 2023, actor-director Rishab Shetty and production banner Hombale Films confirmed that the scripting of Kantara 2 has finally kickstarted. "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," reads the official statement released by the makers, on the official social media handles of Hombale Films.

Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, took to his official social media handles and wrote: "ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು.

Happy Ugadi ! ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…Kantara writing begins!"

Check out Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films' social media posts, below:

Kantara 2: Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say

Recently, during the 100 days celebrations of Kantara, Rishab Shetty confirmed that he is working on the second part of the project, which will be a prequel. "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," he said.

About Kantara

Along with Rishab Shetty, Kantara featured a stellar star cast including Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others in pivotal roles. Kantara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner Hombale Films.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty's Kantara to be screened in Geneva on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty's Kantara to be screened in Geneva on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary