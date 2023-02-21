Kantara: Rajinikanth to be part of the prequel? Rishab Shetty shares an exciting update

Rishab Shetty announced the second part of Kantara after the blockbuster response from audiences. The actor will be coming back with Kantara and revealed it will be a prequel. Now, the latest update about the film is that Rishab Shetty shared that the genre of the second part could be different. He also hinted at Rajinikanth's appearance in the prequel. Speaking about the success of Kantara at an event in Bengaluru, Rishab Shetty teased about Kantara 2 and said, We are researching for the script. Preliminary work is underway. In the prequel, the audiences are in for plenty of surprises, he promised. Even the film’s genre will be different."

Rajinikanth in Kantara 2 Rishab Shetty was also asked if Rajinikanth is part of Kantara 2, to which he smiled and kept mum. Ever since then, it has created a huge buzz that Rajinikanth has been part of the blockbuster film. However, nothing is confirmed. When Kantara was released, Rajinikanth heaped praises on the film and Rishab Shetty. The superstar took to Twitter and reviewed the film. Later, he personally met Rishab Shetty at his house in Chennai and discussed Kantara.

Rishab Shetty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award Rishab Shetty was honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards yesterday, February 20 in Mumbai. He bagged the 'Most Promising Actor' award. On winning the award, the Kantara star penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for all the love and support. I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan Sir," he wrote in a long yet heartwarming note on winning another award for his film Kantara.

