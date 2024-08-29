Kantara re-release: Rishab Shetty starrer’s Hindi dubbed version to hit theaters after actor’s National Award win

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara created quite a sensation in theaters, with the lead actor even bagging a National Award for it. Now, the makers of the film are all set to re-release the movie in theaters in Maharashtra.

Kantara is all set to arrive on the big screens once again from August 30, 2024, and will be available in its Hindi dub. The film’s screening after the National Award win is truly set to be a spectacle on the silver screens.

The movie, led and directed by Rishab Shetty, centers on the character Kaadubettu Shiva and the mythical folklore of Panjurli Daiva. Set in the rural background of Karnataka, it tells the tale of Shiva, a Kambala (Buffalo race) champion who goes head-to-head with an upright forest officer, Murali.

However, as the film progresses, we are introduced to the intriguing tale of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. Balancing traditional roots and contemporary aspects into a single narrative made the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller that dabbled with mythological aspects.

The movie also featured Rishab donning the avatar of a Bhoota Kola, which even led the Karnataka Government to initiate a monthly allowance for real-life performers above the age of 60.

In addition to Rishab, the film also featured actors Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Manasi Sudhir, Naveen D Padil, and many more in crucial roles. Interestingly, the movie also featured actors Shine Shetty, Vinay Biddappa, and Rishab’s wife, Pragathi, in cameo roles.

The movie was originally released back in September 30, 2022, creating a widespread sensation and stellar reception from the audience. The film was not only critically acclaimed for its cast, direction, and music but also became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film for that year.

Furthermore, the film is all set to receive a second installment, which is expected to be a prequel called Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie is set to be a period action flick set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi. Rishab Shetty will once again play the lead role and direct it.

