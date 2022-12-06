Kantara: Rishab Shetty finally reacts to the plagiarism case and win of Varaha Roopam song

Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of Kantara and reacted to the big win of Varaha Roopam in court. He took to Twitter and thanked fans as he wrote, "We have won the Varaharoopam case with the blessings of the Gods and the love of the people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon considering people's request."

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara is one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film was in court till last week due to the plagiarism case put on the popular song Varaha Roopam filed by Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. However, recently, the Kozhikode District Court eventually dismissed the plea and lifted the ban on the Varaha Roopam song in the film. Now, the actor and director finally reacted to the big win.

Kantara plagiarism case

For unversed, the Varaha Roopam song was removed from the OTT version and was replaced with the new version due to the plagiarism case. However, now as the Kantara team won the case, the original version will be back on the screen. While the film has made a mark for many reasons, the song Varaha Roopam happens to be the biggest that touched the hearts of every audience.

Kerala Court issued an injunction barring the makers from playing the 'Varaha Roopam' song, after receiving a plagiarism lawsuit from the popular Malayalam music band, Thaikkudam Bridge. The song is also barred from all the major streaming platforms. On October 25, a famous music band from Kerala, Thaikudam Bridge accused the Kantara movie of plagiarism. The music band mentioned that Varaha Roopam song from the film is a copy of their song, Navarasam.

About Kantara

Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Hombale Films.

