Kantara: Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine after meeting Rajinikanth; Pens a heartfelt note

Rishab Shetty , the talented actor-filmmaker of the Kannada film industry is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Kantara . The movie, which was released a massive pre-release hype, slowly earned global recognition, thanks to the excellent reviews. Rishab Shetty, the leading man, and director of Kantara has been receiving immense praise from both the audience and film industry members, for creating such a masterpiece. Rajinikanth, the legendary superstar recently heaped praises on Kantara, to the much delight of the team members.

The talented actor-filmmaker is currently on cloud nine after meeting Rajinikanth , whom he considers a great inspiration. As per the reports, Rishab Shetty met the veteran actor at the latter's residence in Chennai, on October 29, Friday. The Kantara actor, who is overwhelmed with the appreciation from the superstar himself, took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt note. "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara," reads Rishab Shetty's Twitter post. The actor-filmmaker also shared some lovely pictures with Rajinikanth, along with the special note.

About Kantara

Kantara, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set in the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka. The actor-filmmaker has also played the lead role in the blockbuster movie, which is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films. The movie, which is now considered one of the finest Indian films of recent films, was released without massive pre-release hype. However, Kantara earned rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike, which helped the film in earning global attention.

The highly acclaimed film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in pivotal roles. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for Kantara. Arvind S Kashyap is the director of photography. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty have handled the editing. The Rishab Shetty project is now also dubbed into all the prominent Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

