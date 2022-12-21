Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s film to get a second installment, confirms producer Vijay Kiragandur

Kantara, the action thriller which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty has emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the Kannada film industry. The movie, which features director Rishab himself in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-loved Indian films of 2022. Along with the massive commercial success, the action thriller earned immensely positive reviews from the cine-goers. Now, producer Vijay Kiragandur has dropped a highly exciting update on the second part of Kantara.

In a recent interaction with PTI, Vijay Kiragandur, who is the co-founder of Hombale Films which bankrolled Kantara, confirmed that a second installment is on cards for the Rishab Shetty directorial. According to the producer, the blockbuster film will either get a prequel or a sequel. "Rishab is travelling. Once he comes back, we will discuss what we want to make - a prequel or a sequel," confirmed Vijay Kirangandur in his chat with PTI.

However, he also added that Kantara 2 might not be their next outing. "We will have something on cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline. We will have something on the cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline," added Vijay Kiragandur.