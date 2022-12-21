Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s film to get a second installment, confirms producer Vijay Kiragandur

Kantara, the Rishab Shetty directorial which achieved a massive critical and commercial success, might get a second installment. Here are more details on Kantara part 2...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Dec 21, 2022   |  11:05 PM IST  |  328
Kantara, Rishab Shetty
Kantara has now emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2022.

Kantara, the action thriller which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty has emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the Kannada film industry. The movie, which features director Rishab himself in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-loved Indian films of 2022. Along with the massive commercial success, the action thriller earned immensely positive reviews from the cine-goers. Now, producer Vijay Kiragandur has dropped a highly exciting update on the second part of Kantara.

Kantara to get a prequel or a sequel

In a recent interaction with PTI, Vijay Kiragandur, who is the co-founder of Hombale Films which bankrolled Kantara, confirmed that a second installment is on cards for the Rishab Shetty directorial. According to the producer, the blockbuster film will either get a prequel or a sequel. "Rishab is travelling. Once he comes back, we will discuss what we want to make - a prequel or a sequel," confirmed Vijay Kirangandur in his chat with PTI.

However, he also added that Kantara 2 might not be their next outing. "We will have something on cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline. We will have something on the cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline," added Vijay Kiragandur.

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PTI

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!