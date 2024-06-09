Kantara sensation Rishab Shetty congratulates Narendra Modi ahead of PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Rishab Shetty, the Kantara sensation, extends his wishes to Narendra Modi ahead of his third term as Prime Minister of India. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance is poised to form the government again, following their victories in 2014 and 2019.

Film personalities all over India have sent the BJP leader warm wishes since the poll results, and this time the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana actor took to his social media handle to wish the Prime Minister.

Rishab Shetty congratulates PM Narendra Modi

On Twitter, the actor wrote, “Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. We deeply value your dedication to the development, education, and national safety.

#PMOath #Modi”

Earlier, big names from the South Indian film industry, like Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Superstar Mahesh Babu, conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the Leader of the Lok Sabha.

On the Twitter handle, Rajinikanth wished the BJP leader, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on their historic win.

The Vettaiyan actor wrote, “I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi”

Superstar Mahesh Babu also sent warm wishes to Narendra Modi. Congratulating him, the actor stated, “Congratulations @narendramodi Sir on your resounding victory as our Prime Minister! Wishing you continued success in building a stronger and brighter India.”

More about the oath ceremony

President Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers. The ceremony will take place at her office in Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7:15 p.m.

More about Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty became a pan-India sensation with the 2022 Kannada film Kantara. The director-actor and Hombale Films are planning to expand Kantara into a franchise, digging further into its rich folklore.

The 2022 film transported audiences to a mythical world with mystical elements, centered on the story of Panjurli Daiva, played by Shetty. His outstanding performance garnered him acclaim, yet he maintained his modesty, crediting his achievement to his acting abilities.

A team of six hundred individuals worked tirelessly for four months in Keradi, building the sets for Kantara: Chapter 1. The director was fully engaged with the film's development.

Rishab is also working as a producer of the Kannada film Shivamma. The film delves into a Karnataka-rooted subject. Shivamma will hit the theaters on June 14.

