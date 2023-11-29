Kantara star Rishab Shetty: 'I am not the kind of person who looks at other languages for opportunities'

Rishab Shetty's popularity has skyrocketed across the country, propelled by the phenomenal success of his film Kantara. The film has taken the nation by storm, and now it seems that Kantara Chapter 1 is poised to transport the audience to a whole new realm. His dual roles as director and actor have elevated his stature to new heights. Rishab has received numerous offers from other industries, but he is returning to Kannada cinema with Kantara's prequel.

Recently, Rishab Shetty expressed his heartfelt gratitude and affection for the Kannada audience. At the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Rishab Shetty's remarks on not doing other industry films during the award ceremony have gone viral nationwide.

"I received opportunities from other languages. They are coming to me. I am a fan of them. I will always be a fan. There were also opportunities to act with the big stars. But I only do it in Kannada. My Kannada audience was the first to support me. I will be forever indebted to them," said Rishab Shetty.

Rishab Shetty further laughed and continued, "I am not the kind of person who looks at other languages and other industries." Shetty added, "I have my own sensibilities. Whatever I do, I will do it in Kannada. If not, I will make it reach globally. Even if it's taken in Kannada, even if you're dubbing, I will look into that emotion doesn't change. Everyone should connect to the film."

The first look poster and teaser unveil a captivating glimpse of Rishab Shetty, who embodies a majestic and divine persona. The visuals seamlessly transition from scenes in Kantara to the origins of the tale, weaving an aura of mystery that enthralls and intrigues viewers.

About Kantara

Kantara, the Rishab Shetty starrer released in 2022, is a tale steeped in mythology, written and directed by Shetty himself. The action thriller delves into the legend of Panjurli Deiva, a revered deity who safeguards the village alongside his formidable spirit companion, Guliga Deiva. The story commences with a rivalry between a Kambala champion and a newly appointed forest officer, gradually unraveling deeper secrets that lie within the land.

The film features a stellar cast, including Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and many more. Notably, Shine Shetty, Vinay Bidappa, and Rishab Shetty's wife, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, also play cameo roles.

