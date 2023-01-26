Kantara star Rishab Shetty to make Malayalam debut with Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban?

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is joining hands with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time in his career, for the upcoming movie Malaikottai Valiban. The much-awaited project, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, recently started rolling in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a few days back. Expectations are riding high on Malaikottai Valiban , post the release of its highly promising first-look poster. The Mohanlal starrer is getting bigger and better with each passing day, with more talented artists getting added to the star cast.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Rishab Shetty, the renowned actor-director who is best known for his latest outing Kantara, is set to make his Malayalam debut with the highly anticipated project. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the talented actor is approached to make a cameo appearance in Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project. According to the grapevine, Rishab Shetty is totally excited to share the screen with the Malayalam superstar and has already given a green signal to the project. However, the reports are not confirmed by the makers of the project, so far.

Malaikottai Valiban: Star cast and crew

Along with Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project is expected to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine suggests that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay a pivotal role in the film, thus reuniting with the complete actor of Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Jiiva, the popular actor who has earlier shared the screen with Mohanlal in the acclaimed film Keerthi Chakra, is also a part of the star cast.

Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni is appearing as the female lead in the project, thus making her debut in Malayalam cinema. Bengali actress Katha Nandi, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others appear in the supporting roles. Malaikottai Valiban is penned by PS Rafeeque. Prashant Pillai is composing the songs and original score. Madhu Neelakandan is the director of photography. Deepu Joseph handles the editing.