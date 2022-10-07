Kantara to Sita Ramam: 5 Audiences approved South movies one should definitely watch

Post the pandemic lockdown phase, the South film industry is shining like a bright star. Every other movie is gaining accolades from audiences and shattering box office with good records. The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies are giving the right package to audiences and that is entertainment, larger than life experience and content. The amount of movies that have become blockbuster and earned double thumbs up from the audiences is something that is not seen in Bollywood. While Bollywood is still taking baby steps, Soith movies have broken the glasses with back to back hits. Be it Pushpa, an action drama or Sita Ramam, a classic love story, Blockbusters made in southern cities and characterised by superhero characters, mythology, violence, romance and spectacular visual effects are enticing audiences back to the big screen. And after two years of dark phase and that is all needed.

While some movies like anticipates became blockbusters, some movies also made space among audiences for it's content. For example, the latest Kannada film Kantara. However, some big hero led movies like Acharya, Liger, Most Eligible Bachelor and others also failed to perform. So as audiences say content is the key. On that note, here are a few movies approved by audiences you should miss at any cost. Take a look: Kantara Kannada thriller Kantara, which was released on September 30 clashing along with the biggest movie Ponniyin Selvan I, is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Kantara is turning out to be a big breakout at the Karnataka box office with the film recording the biggest numbers at its box office. Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty. The film which stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Homable Films.



Sita Ramam Sita Ramam was expected to do good but this good was not expected. The romantic film struck the right chord among the audiences with a classic love story, chemistry, and performance. Sita Ramam is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, featured Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram, an Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border, who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal Thakur. If you love romantic movies, then don't miss this film. It's a gem and audiences loved it.



Bimbisara Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara is another Telugu film that did exceptionally well. Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, the periodic film kept the audience hooked to the screen with a concept like time travel and had a good run in theaters with 50 crores box office record. It features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, Catherine Tresa, and Prakash Raj. The movie is based on the life of Bimbisara, the ruler of the Magadha Kingdom in the fifth century BC, who can travel through time to the present day.



Karthikeya 2 Karthikeya 2, the mythological film, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama, was one of the most anticipated film in Tollywood because it's a sequel to the 2018 film Karthikeya 2. It was expected to perform well in Telugu states as the first part was a huge hit but it went on to impress the Hindi belt as well. Audiences from all over the nation hailed the film and became the biggest blockbuster of 2022 with RRR, KGF and more. Karthikeya 2 is said to have earned Rs 140 crore. It’s a huge success considering the budget of the film is below Rs 50 crore. Karthikeya 2 tells the story of a young doctor, who enjoys solving deep mysteries of human existence.



Thiruchitrambalam Speaking of family dramas – one film that was released on August 18 which is all heart, all goodness and rooted in old-fashioned friendship, laughter, and feel-good romance is Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna. Post Dhanush's two average films, the expectations were not much for Thiruchitrambalam but however managed to emerge with a solid opening and wonderful reviews. The film is a simple heartwarming love story of an 'ordinary man and woman' with real deals and good music. Sometimes simple and basic is everything. When a celebrity like Dhanush backs a movie that is not “pan-Indian” in any element but it's far global in its emotional appeal, one is aware of that there is always hope for small movies is the content is good. Comment down below and let us know which film impressed you the most this year.