Kantara: Varaha Roopam song removed from Rishab Shetty starrer; Audiences upset with new version

Following the legal action taken by the music brand Thaikkudam Bridge, who own the original version, Amazon Prime removed the song from the film Kantara . The OTT platform released the Kannada thriller with the new version of Varaha Roopam but fans are disappointed with it. Several fans said that without Varaha Roopam, Kantara doesn't feel the same.

Rishab Shetty 's Kantara is finally available for streaming online. The film was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on November 25, in all languages. However, the bad news about the OTT version is the soul of Kantara, the popular song Varaha Roopam has been removed. Yes, the song from the climax has been replaced with a new version.

Movie buffs are extremely upset with the removal of Varaha Roopam from the film and updating with a new version. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their views regarding the same.

Kantara plagiarism row on Varaha Roopam song

The Kozhikode sessions court issued an injunction barring the makers from playing the 'Varaha Roopam' song, after receiving a plagiarism lawsuit from the popular Malayalam music band, Thaikkudam Bridge. The song is also barred from all the major streaming platforms. On October 25, a famous music band from Kerala, Thaikudam Bridge accused the Kantara movie of plagiarism. The music band mentioned that Varaha Roopam song from the film is a copy of their song, Navarasam.

The music band penned a statement on social media, which read, "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team."

After the removal of Varaha Roopam from OTT, the band took to their social media handle and wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA."

