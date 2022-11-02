Kantara was offered to Puneeth Rajkumar; Rishab Shetty recalls narrating the story to him

"It all happened in a blink of an eye. Soon after I narrated the story to him, he got very excited about the project. He wanted to explore different stories. But, his other projects continued to keep him away from Kantara. One day, he called me and asked me to go ahead with the film without him. He told me that if I waited for him, I may not be able to do the film that year," Rishab Shetty shared the same during a recent interview.

Did you know Rishab Shetty's latest blockbuster Kannada film Kantara was first offered to later actor Puneeth Rajkumar? Yes, Rishab narrated the story of Kantara to Puneeth Rajkumar but he couldn't do it due to his busy schedule and other work commitments.

Rishab Shetty went ahead with Kantara and played Shiva himself in the film. Just two days before Puneeth's demise, Rishab attended the pre-release event of Bajarangi 2 where the late actor enquired him about the project (Kantara).

Recalling the same, Rishab said, "He enquired me about the project and asked me not to compromise on my vision for the film. I showed him a few still pictures from the shoot. He was very happy for me. And he told me he was eager to watch the film."

'I felt besides me, Appu sir will fit the role beautifully'

Rishab always wanted to play Shiva himself in the film. However, a few months before taking the production to the floor, Shetty thought of Powerstar Puneeth's name. "I felt besides me, Appu sir will fit the role beautifully. Especially in the scenes of the buffalo race. But, I was particular about one thing. I wanted Appu sir to master the coastal Karnataka dialect. I was wondering whether he will allot so much time at such short notice,” Rishab Shetty revealed.

Kannada film Kantara

Kantara released in Kannada and later in Hindi version too on 14th October. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara has managed to break many records at the box office.

