Kantara’s Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi can’t take eyes off each other in unseen photo from their exotic vacay

Today, Pragathi Shetty, wife of Kantara star Rishab Shetty dropped some throwback vacation pictures with her husband on Instagram. Within no time, the pictures went viral on social media with people appreciating the adorable chemistry between the duo.

Read the whole story to know more.

Rishab Shetty's wife shares throwback pictures from vacation

Rishab Shetty, best known for his blockbuster movie Kantara is a complete family man. The versatile actor-director is known to prioritize his family including his wife Pragathi Shetty, and kids Ranvit Shetty and Raadya Shetty above everything.

His deep love and affection for his family are visibly evident in pictures often shared by Rishab on his social media. The star wife too never shies away from openly embracing opportunities to offer glimpses into their sweet family moments to the fans of the Katha Sangama actor.

On a similar note, Pragathi Shetty took to her official Instagram account to share some throwback pictures with her husband today(May 17). Sharing the adorable couple pictures, she wrote.'' “Lost in the Right Direction

#Throwback”.

Take a look at Rishab and Pragathi Shetty's pictures here!

The pictures are really raising the bar for couple goals! Aren’t they?

In the picture, we can see the adorable couple probably standing on a ship or a cruise. While Rishab opted for a casual look with a blue hoodie and matching blue denim, his wife Pragathi looked cute in a white ruffled-sleeve top and jeans.

To complete her look, she paired her outfit with small studs on the ears and a silver watch. Pragathi had also worn her nuptial chain.

What's next for Rishab Shetty?

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor and director Rishab Shetty left the audiences globally in awe with Kantara: A Legend and has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

After the massive success of the first installment in 2022, the filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 began in November 2023 and the film is anticipated to hit the theaters towards the end of this year. The first look and teaser were released on 27 November by the team.

