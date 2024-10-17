Kantara’s Rishab Shetty likely to play lead role in Prasanth Varma’s much-awaited sequel movie Jai Hanuman?

National Award winner Rishab Shetty, whose blockbuster film Kantara shattered many box office records, is expected to play the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s sequel film, Jai Hanuman. According to a recent report by Aakashavaani, the makers are considering casting the sensational actor in the lead role.

The report also suggests that the upcoming movie is likely to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed.

For those unaware, the highly anticipated sequel movie Jai Hanuman was earlier announced as the sequel to the superhero movie HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja. The Telugu film, written and directed by Prasanth Varma, marked the start of his cinematic universe, also called Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The movie follows the story of Hanumanthu, a young man who lives with his sister in an Anjanadri village. By coincidence, the man encounters a powerful gem from Hindu mythology that gives him the strength of Lord Hanuman.

However, an adversary is formed in the avatar of a wannabe superhero who wants to harness the powers for himself. This leads Hanumanthu to stand up and protect the people of his village. The movie ended with a potential sequel, which, if the report is to be believed, will likely be made with Rishab Shetty.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty is currently working on the next installment of his film, Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie, set to serve as the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, would explore more about the folklore surrounding Panchurli Deiva and the Kadamba kingdom. It is expected to be made on a grand scale with high-octane action sequences.

The film is currently undergoing production work, with Rishab Shetty once again donning the director’s hat. Moreover, Prasanth Varma is also directing another movie inside the PVCU called Adhira. The upcoming superhero film will feature producer Kalyan Dasari in the leading role, which marks his debut acting venture. The director also has films like Mahakali and a project with Mokshagna Teja in the lineup.

