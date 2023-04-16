Kantara's Varaha Roopam song can't be played in theatres and OTT platforms; Here's why

Kantara, one of the biggest blockbusters continues to stay in the headlines even months after its release. The film won hearts at the box office and got great critical responses for its integration of local culture and fantasy elements. However, in between all the accolades, the film got some solid flake for a copyright case filed against the makers for its theme song “Varaha Roopam”. The Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge had put the makers of Kantara and Rishabh Shetty under the spotlight for some time now. The first updates from the legal suite came in the form of a new interim injunction prohibiting the use of the song from the film.

The origins and current status of the allegations

The makers have been facing legal problems against the song for the last one year and in the latest development after the music director himself had admitted to taking inspiration from Navarasam song by Thaikkudam Bridge, which the court considered solid evidence to cite breaching of copyright laws. The latest legal trouble has been initiated by the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate, who directed the police to seize documents relating to the plagiarized song — under Section 64 of the Copyright Act 1957 (copyright infringement).

On April 5 this month, the magistrate had asked for a digital audio workstation and all plates used for the purpose of making the infringing copies of the work and to collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules. This was a direct result of a follow-up application on the recent development to the case by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd citing delays in the legal action.



The legal suite

The latest reports show that the court has asked the investigating officer to submit the final report by the 4th of May, next month. Earlier in February this year, the Kerala High Court officially stated that the song was indeed a plagiarized version. There have not been any updates from the team of Kantara as of now and the legal action will be taking its right course in the coming days to a conclusion.

