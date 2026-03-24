Kara: Mamitha Baiju introduced as Selli, unlocking a never-before-seen look for actress in Dhanush’s film

Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, is slated for release on April 30, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the first look of the actress, who plays the role of Selli.

Kara: Mamitha Baiju introduced as Selli

Taking to social media, the makers of Kara unveiled Mamitha Baiju’s new look. In contrast to her previous films, the poster presents her in a more rooted avatar, moving away from a glamorous persona and aligning with the film’s rustic tone.

Here’s the post:

Apart from Mamitha Baiju's first look, the makers have also announced that another character poster will be released later in the day.

More about Kara

The team of Kara had recently unveiled the film’s title glimpse. In the 1-minute-22-second teaser, Dhanush’s character is portrayed as a man who locks horns with the wrong people because of his profession. As he finds himself being hunted, he realizes that the only way out is to step up and face the consequences of his past actions.

Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, engaging in a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. Blending jaw-dropping action with intense and thrilling moments, the glimpse ultimately reveals his character as Karasami, also known as Kara.

Written and directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Bankrolled by Vels Film International, the film is set to hit theatres this summer. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and background score, Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang is serving as the editor.

Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Dhanush will next star in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project will be bankrolled by Dhanush himself and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in important roles. While further details about the project have yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a spy action thriller.

On the other hand, Mamitha Baiju will appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film Vishwanath and Sons, which is slated for release in July this year.

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