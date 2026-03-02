Kara Release Date: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer thriller movie to hit big screens on April 30, 2026

Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is all set to hit the big screens soon. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the upcoming film will be released in theatres on April 30, 2026.

The makers of Kara announced the release date via their social media handle. Sharing the official post online, they wrote, “Kara arrives on April 30th, 2026. Kara From April 30.” Moreover, the team even confirmed that the movie’s first single will be dropping soon, with an official update in the works.

More about Kara

The team of Kara had recently unveiled the title glimpse of the film. In the 1-minute-and-22-second teaser, Dhanush’s character is portrayed as a man who locks horns with the wrong people because of his profession. As he finds himself being hunted, he realizes that the only way out is to step up and face the consequences of his past actions.

Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, taking on a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. Blending jaw-dropping action with intense and thrilling moments, the glimpse ultimately reveals his character as Karasami, also known as Kara.

Written and directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. In addition, the movie stars KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Bankrolled by Vels Film International, the film is set to arrive in theatres this summer. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and background score, Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang is serving as the editor.

Dhanush’s upcoming films

Dhanush has announced that he will star in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project will be bankrolled by Dhanush himself and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in important roles. While further details about the project have yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a spy action thriller.

Moreover, the actor will appear in the lead role in a historical political film, tentatively titled D56. The film will be directed by Mari Selvaraj and is expected to go on floors in September 2026.

