Kara Synopsis: Dhanush’s actioner to portray a reformed thief’s return to crime for his father’s final wish? Find out

Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, is slated for release on April 30, 2026. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the action thriller’s synopsis appears to have been revealed by Singapore’s censor board.

Dhanush’s Kara to follow a reformed thief’s return to crime for his father?

According to a report by Movies Singapore, the Singaporean censor board has revealed Kara ’s synopsis. It states: “A Tamil film about a reformed thief who returns to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father’s final wish.”

The film is reportedly said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers.

More about Kara

Kara is an upcoming action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. It also explores a fuel depot bombing and how it disrupts normal life during that period.

Alongside Dhanush , the film stars Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, with KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper, creates chaos, and leaves his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens next.

Following Kara, Dhanush will be working on a spy action drama tentatively titled D55 . Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will be co-produced by the actor himself under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

With Mammootty playing a pivotal role, the film will also star Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as co-leads. Additionally, Sai Abhyankkar will handle the musical compositions.

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