Kara Title Reveal: Dhanush walks the thin line between sin and virtue to protect his family in action thriller

Dhanush recently took to his social media handle to share the first and second looks of his upcoming film, Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the movie is an emotionally rooted action thriller slated for release in the summer of 2026.

The makers have now officially unveiled the film’s title reveal video, presenting an introductory glimpse of Dhanush’s character, Karasami.

Kara Title Reveal Video

In the 1-minute-and-22-second title glimpse, Dhanush’s character is portrayed as a man who locks horns with the wrong people due to his profession. As he finds himself being hunted, he realises that the only way out is to man up and face the consequences of his past actions.

Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, taking on a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. Blending jaw-dropping action with intense, thrilling moments, the glimpse ultimately reveals his character as Karasami, also known as Kara.

Watch the glimpse here:

Written and directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, reportedly playing the protagonist’s wife. She is teased in the introductory glimpse in a never-before-seen avatar, even though her face wasn’t revealed.

In addition, the movie stars KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Bankrolled by Vels Film International, the film is set to arrive in theatres this summer. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and background score, Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang is serving as the editor.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper and creates chaos before leaving his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens to them next.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will next be seen in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by the actor himself.

