Kara Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju’s action thriller in cinemas

After much anticipation, Dhanush is back on the silver screen with director Vignesh Raja’s heist thriller film, Kara. The mass-entertainer features a stellar cast including Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sreeja Ravi. As the first show wraps, fans have been flooding social media to share their reviews of the actioner. From Dhanush’s power-packed performance to G. V. Prakash Kumar’s background score, the early reviews are pouring in.

11 tweets to read before enjoying Kara in cinemas:

Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju’s jodi seem to have impressed cinema goers. Giving 3.6 stars out of 5 to Kara, a user wrote, “Kara keeps things engaging with steady narration. Karunas & D combo fine. Opening okay, interval strong. Kanamma song soothing. Heist writing good. #GVPrakash impressive. Rating: 3.6/5.”

Another one penned that it’s a banger. The user further expressed, “Interval Stretch. Though it's a thriller, execution of Fun elements were good and worked well. There are lags in 1st half and KSR acting is not good. Should have reduced the Drama in 1st half. But overall it's a good movie.”

A third noted in his review of Vignesh Raja’s film, “#Kara offers a grounded heist drama experience. Simple narration with consistent pacing. #GVPrakash enhances the mood. Rating: 3.6/5.”

In his long review of the film, a cinebuff called Kara a blockbuster film. The social media user tweeted, “Among all the heist-related movies I’ve watched, #Kara easily stands out as one of the best. @vigneshraja89 has clearly done his homework, his writing is sharp, well researched and the execution is top notch. He has crafted the film with great precision and clarity. As for @dhanushkraja, I honestly don’t even know how to describe him anymore. No matter what kind of role he is given, he completely owns it and elevates it effortlessly. His performance is most powerful, truly natural and highly engaging.”

Having said that, another one was disheartened that the film didn’t land as he expected it to. While the first half has potential, the same wasn’t felt in the second half.

Check out the tweet below:

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