Karachi 81: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares first look of the film based on India’s greatest espionage tale
On 71st Republic Day, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Karachi 81. Directed by K S Bava, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas and is based on India’s greatest episode of espionage. The Malayalam film is the talk of the town ever since the first poster was shared on social media. The intense poster has caught everyone's attention and one can't wait to know what's in the stores next for us. The film is produced by Andro Joseph and it revolves around the biggest spy operation. The title and the first look is super captivating.
Happy Republic Day! #Karachi81 - India’s greatest episode of espionage!@PrithviOfficial @ttovino @Poffactio #KSBava #AntoJoseph @JxBe @sujithvasudev @shatrujeet #MaheshNarayanan #Announcement #HappyRepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/aJS1wdB6af
— POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) January 26, 2020
The announcement. Tomorrow. 10 am IST. Stay tuned! @PrithviOfficial @ttovino @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/woRsk6oK1N
— POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) January 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Prithviraj, who stepped into a director with Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, was last seen in the film Driving Licence. The film featured Deepti Sati as the female lead. Directed by Jean Paul Lal, the film was produced by Lestin Stephen and Supriya Menon.
Tovino Thomas on the other hand, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming superhero movie, Minnal Murali. The actor also plays a triple role in a big budget movie, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal, who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as chief associate director.
