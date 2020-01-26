Karachi 81: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares first look of the film based on India’s greatest espionage tale

Directed by K S Bava, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Karachi 81 also stars Tovino Thomas and is based on India’s greatest episode of espionage.

On 71st Republic Day, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Karachi 81. Directed by K S Bava, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas and is based on India’s greatest episode of espionage. The Malayalam film is the talk of the town ever since the first poster was shared on social media. The intense poster has caught everyone's attention and one can't wait to know what's in the stores next for us. The film is produced by Andro Joseph and it revolves around the biggest spy operation. The title and the first look is super captivating.

Apparently, the movie revolves around the team that RAW’s elite southern command, which was formed with India’s best team, and it was headed by a man who was India’s finest counter insurgency commando. However, the makers are yet to reveal about the film's storyline. No better day to release the first look of Karachi 81 on Republic Day. check it out below.

Happy Republic Day! #Karachi81 - India’s greatest episode of espionage!@PrithviOfficial @ttovino @Poffactio #KSBava #AntoJoseph @JxBe @sujithvasudev @shatrujeet #MaheshNarayanan #Announcement #HappyRepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/aJS1wdB6af — POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, who stepped into a director with Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, was last seen in the film Driving Licence. The film featured Deepti Sati as the female lead. Directed by Jean Paul Lal, the film was produced by Lestin Stephen and Supriya Menon.

Tovino Thomas on the other hand, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming superhero movie, Minnal Murali. The actor also plays a triple role in a big budget movie, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal, who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as chief associate director.

Credits :Twitter

Read More