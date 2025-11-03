Karam OTT Release: When and where to watch Noble Babu Thomas’ action thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan online

Karam, starring Noble Babu Thomas in the lead role, hit theaters on September 25, 2025. Directed by Hridayam fame Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Karam online

Karam is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX and will begin streaming from November 7, 2025. The official update was announced by the platform through its social media handle.

Here’s the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Karam

Karam (meaning Hand in Malayalam) follows the story of former army officer Dev Mahendran, a once-dedicated soldier passionate about serving his country even at the cost of his personal life.

After one of his missions goes wrong, coupled with his insubordination toward his superiors, Dev is court-martialed, leaving him devastated. Despite the major blow to his career, Dev decides to start afresh with his girlfriend Sana, even though her family disapproves of him.

The couple's life takes a grim turn when Sana meets with an accident that leaves her paralyzed. Her family accuses Dev of being responsible for the mishap, forcing him to leave her.

Several years later, Dev is married to Tara, with whom he has a son. Due to a business conference of his wife, the family travels to Lenarco (a fictional place). However, in a twist of fate, Dev unexpectedly encounters Sana, who has recovered from her paralysis and is now working in an escort service after being coerced into the profession.

Heartbroken, Dev decides to rescue her, leading him into a dangerous confrontation with the mafia ring holding her captive. Whether he manages to succeed in his mission using his army skills forms the central premise of the film.

Cast and crew of Karam

Karam features Helen fame Noble Babu Thomas in the lead role. He also produced acclaimed films such as Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Aravindante Athidhikal.

Apart from him, the movie stars Ivan Vukomanović, Serbian football manager and former head coach of Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, as the main antagonist.

The ensemble cast also includes Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sudev Nair, Johny Antony, Shweta Menon, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film was written by Noble Babu Thomas himself, with music composed by Shaan Rahman. Jomon T. John handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham served as the editor.

