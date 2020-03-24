Karan Johar to acquire Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin starrer Bheeshma's rights for Hindi remake?

Given the trend of remakes of South blockbusters in Bollywood, reportedly Karan Johar is planning to buys the rights of recently released Telugu film, Bheeshma.

As long as remakes will have a good box office, they are bound to continue. Given the trend of remakes of South blockbusters in Bollywood, reportedly is planning to buys the rights of recently released Telugu film, Bheeshma. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin, the film released this month and it received good response from the audience and critics alike. Now according to media reports, the Telugu rom-com Bheeshma might be remade in Hindi and Karan Johar might buy its rights. The filmmaker recently watched the film and is super impressed. Karan thinks Bheeshma has the potential to make it to Bollywood and so, he has certain plans for the same.

Reports are also doing rounds that is considered to play the role of Nithiin from the original. However, none of these reports have been confirmed yet. Well, Karan Johar is quite fond of South Indian Cinema and it taking a lot of inspiration from it. He is already presenting Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming untitled Telugu film, being directed by Puri Jagannadh. In fact, he also watched Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Bigil and praised the film on Twitter. He called Atlee a “superstar director” and said Vijay is "an absolute festive joy."

Coming back to Bheeshma, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The music of the film has been given by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Well, what do you think? Should Bheeshma be remade in Hindi? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

