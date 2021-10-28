Karan Johar calls Allu Arjun 'an absolute superstar' as he cheers for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Karan Johar is all praise for Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun after he sent best wishes and congratulated the Sooryavanshi team at Varudu Kaavalenu's promotional event. Hindi film producer Karan Johar tweeted, "An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love!!."

Yesterday, at the promotional event of Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's Varudu Kaavalenu, Allu Arjun said, "I really wish from the whole of South India, all the best to the entire team of Sooryavanshi. I really wish you get people back to theatres and everybody gets back to the cinema and watch this entertainment."

An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love!! https://t.co/Ef1hzhf3LN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 28, 2021

After being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will release on Diwali, November 5.

Meanwhile, AA will be seen next in the Pan-India film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil makes his debut in Telugu. He will be seen as the main antagonist in Pushpa.

The first part of Pushpa titled, Pushpa: The Rise is releasing on December 17.