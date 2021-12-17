Karan Johar to host ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan' at Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s RRR launch in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s upcoming movie RRR’s release is just around the corner. Amid this the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. As per media, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai is also being organised. Previously, it was suggested that superstar Salman Khan will make a guest appearance during the event. Now, it is also reported that even Karan Johar will be seen entertaining audiences during the launch event.

As per a report in ETimes, the filmmaker who is also famous as a host for the show Koffee with Karan, will be seen hosting a similar interview during the launch. Apparently, the name of the interview is said to be ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan'. It seems that the director will chat with the entire cast and crew and a candid rapid fire session can also be in store for fans. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by Karan Johar and the makers of RRR. The event might also see attendance of prominent Bollywood actors. All the buzz surrounding the launch event has only ended up raising the curiosity of fans.

Speaking of the film, RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a big-budgeted patriotic drama that will have a thumping score with an international effect. The music of this commercial film is given by MM Keeravani and the background score plays a crucial role in complementing the plot of the film.

