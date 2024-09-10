Karan Johar praises Janhvi Kapoor’s performance with Jr NTR in Devara, says 'matching steps with Tarak is no easy task'

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai for the grand trailer launch of his film Devara co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, the cast and crew of the movie came together under the same roof to talk about their experiences and share their excitement. Karan Johar, who has acquired the rights to Devara's North theatrical releases, was also present at the event.

At the trailer launch of Devara, Karan Johar took the opportunity to celebrate the journey of the actors associated with the film. The filmmaker highlighted his friendship with actor Jr. NTR (Tarak), his admiration for Saif Ali Khan, and his pride in Janhvi Kapoor’s performance.

Karan Johar started by crediting Jr NTR for the success of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He said, "Tarak, whom I've known, is very gracious. I remember when he presented Brahmastra to everyone in Hyderabad. It was a big moment for us, such a massive, mega star going out of his way to speak of another film. And he really impacted the box office of Brahmastra, even in the South. And for that, we are all eternally grateful."

Karan Johar further opened up about his bond with Saif Ali Khan and said, "Of course, there are so many friends attached to this journey, not just Tarak, who's been a dear friend. And I told him that this is not the end of of this relationship. This is the beginning of a new one, and he knows what I'm talking about. Saif, my darling. Saif, who I love and adore. Just our kids playing with each other makes my heart full of love."

"The fact that Yash and Taimur are BFFs in school means the world to me. Also, with Bebo and Saif's children, this is just a legacy friendship which will go on. Saif is exceptional in the film. You will realize this very soon," he added.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's performance, Karan Johar said, "And what do I say about my child (Janhvi) literally beaming in gold, looking as gorgeous as ever. I still remember the moment Tarak and I spoke about casting Janhvi in Devara. And for me, I felt like a proud papa when she actually started performing. And matching steps with Tarak is no easy task, like she really gave it her absolute best."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Devara starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Sai Ali Khan is out now. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 27.

