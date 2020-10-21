Karan Johar turns off comments on Twitter as he congratulates Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi team

As Rana made a big announcement about his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi's release date, Karan Johar decided to congratulate the team.

and Rana Daggubati share a great rapport and the same was witnessed during their one of episodes on Koffee With Karan Season 6. In fact, the Baahubali actor often attends Johar's parties in Mumbai. Karan Johar and Rana share a good bond due to their successful collaboration for films like Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack. So as Rana made a big announcement about his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi's release date, Karan Johar decided to congratulate the team.

Rana Daggubati, earlier today shared a glimpse of his upcoming film and wrote, "Fighting the pandemic has shown us that our forests have been fighting a growing pandemic of human destruction for a long time! When will this stop!? Lets create awareness with #Kaadan, releasing on Pongal 2021 only at a theatre near you!."

Later Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi. He wrote, "Congratulations to the team of #haathimeresaathi ! Looks extremely exciting!." However, the filmmaker turned off comments for this particular post for the reasons best known to him.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise and debate on nepotism, a few celebrities of the tinsel town have either limited or turned off comments on their Instagram and Twitter posts.

What do you think about the same? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check Johar's tweet below:

Congratulations to the team of #haathimeresaathi ! Looks extremely exciting ! pic.twitter.com/j9F4qaCSHJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 21, 2020

Earlier, Karan Johar hit the headlines after he was brutally criticized for promoting nepotism in the industry. After which, he unfollowed a lot of celebs on Twitter and also limited comments.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's Kaadan releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021: Be part of thrilling battle with Haathi Mere Saathi

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×