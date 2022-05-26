Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Pooja Hegde & Tamannaah Bhatia dress to impress at star-studded event; PICS

The star-studded birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar brought together the entertainment industry under one roof. Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia made quite an appearance at the high-profile event last night. While the Radhe Shyam actress looked shimmery in a golden short dress, the Baahubali star also made several heads turn in a pink short dress with making stilettos.

Rashmika Mandanna also attended the party in a black net dress. Vijay Deverakonda made his presence felt at the event in a sharp black pantsuit. The who's who from the fraternity were present at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration last night.

Check out the pictures below:

Pooja Hegde recently proved her fashionista status at the 75th Cannes film festival. She showcased some scintillating looks. Now coming to her film projects, the stunner will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. It is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After that, she will be sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. In South, Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in Mahesh Babu's SSMB28. The mass entertainer is being helmed by ace filmmaker Trivikram.

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon appear on the big screens in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial F3: Fun and Frustration. The laughter ride is a sequel to the 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration. F3 is likely to release in theatres tomorrow May 27. Tamannaah Bhatia's other ventures include Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The drama is the remake of the 2020 Kannada film, Love Mocktail. She further has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben lined up for release in 2022.

