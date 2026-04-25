Kara’s Mamitha Baiju reacts to backlash against Malayalam actors being cast for Tamil roles: ‘I want to work and earn that position’

Mamitha Baiju is all set to star alongside Dhanush in the action thriller Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film has seemingly received backlash for casting a Malayalam actress in a Tamil role, similar to criticisms faced by other films as well.

Now, responding to the backlash, Mamitha Baiju has shared her opinion on being cast in the Tamil film.

Mamitha Baiju on backlash against Malayalam actors being cast for Tamil roles

Speaking in a YouTube interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, Mamitha Baiju said, “When I got the opportunity, I took it. As an actor, I look toward exploring more and becoming more versatile. I am getting a chance to do that, and I am doing it. It is the maker’s choice first; they see me in a particular character. I can’t say no… I want to work and earn that position.”

The actress added, “I am getting that opportunity, so it is not unfair. If I am able to look convincing in that character, that is my goal. If it is a rural character and I look convincing in it, that is the biggest reward for me. It is all about pushing boundaries, including language. It is my profession and my responsibility to push those boundaries, and we have to do that.”

More about Kara

Kara is an upcoming action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor. The film is slated to release on April 30, 2026.

Mamitha Baiju’s next

Mamitha Baiju is set to star alongside Nivin Pauly in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Girish AD, the film is expected to release during Onam 2026.

Moreover, the actress also has films like Jana Nayagan and Irandu Vaanam awaiting release.

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