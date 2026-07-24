Karavali Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty’s action drama

Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead roles, was released in theatres on July 24, 2026. If you're planning to watch the Kannada-language action drama this week, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Karavali Twitter Review

Speaking about the film, one user praised Karavali's top-notch cinematography, exceptional background score, and well-suited casting. However, the user felt that the film was ultimately let down by weak storytelling and poor execution.

Another netizen described Karavali as a superb film, stating that its story was the biggest strength. The user added that the narrative remained gripping from the opening scene until the end and praised director Gurudath's execution, along with the performances of Mithra and Raj B. Shetty.

A third viewer remarked that Karavali had all the ingredients for a compelling film but felt that the central conflict never reached its full potential. The user appreciated Abhimanyu Sadanandan's cinematography and singled out Mithra's performance as Mahabala as the standout, but criticised the writing, uneven pacing, and songs for slowing down the narrative. The viewer concluded that the film did not leave a lasting impact.

Meanwhile, another user said that Karavali had considerable potential and could have turned out even better. Despite its shortcomings, the user recommended watching the film in theatres.

Here are the reactions:

More about Karavali

Karavali revolves around a high-stakes, multigenerational conflict centred on Kambala, the traditional buffalo race of coastal Karnataka. At the heart of the story is a royal chair once used by the Maharaja of Mysuru to watch a local Kambala race, which has since become the village's most coveted trophy. However, the race has remained suspended for 30 years due to the dominance of the ruthless village patriarch, Doddavru, who seeks to maintain his grip on power.

The film follows Dhananjaya, a kind-hearted cattle breeder with a remarkable bond with animals. His peaceful life is disrupted when his beloved cow, Bhoomi, named after his late mother, is stolen. While searching for her, he travels to the coastal region of Karavali, where he meets Mahabala. Dhananjaya helps calm Mahabala's restless buffaloes before a crucial Kambala race, leading to a historic victory that ends Doddavru's three-decade monopoly and sparks a fierce rivalry.

As the story unfolds across multiple timelines, it connects Dhananjaya's personal journey with the larger struggle to protect the land, its people, and their cultural heritage.

Karavali stars Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead roles alongside Sampada Hulivana, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, Niranjan Raju, and others in key roles.

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