Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni styled her outfits like Bollywood divas

It is alright for the two actresses to have their hearts set for similar kind of outfits and Samantha Akkineni has always nailed it with her signature style.

Oh Baby fame Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who can never go wrong with her sartorial picks. With her every unconventional look, Sam has proved she is the real fashion queen. However, what has come to our notice is that she has got the same fashion taste as some of the Bollywood beauties. Well, it is perfectly alright for the two actresses to have their hearts set for similar kind of outfits and Samantha Akkineni has always nailed it with her signature style. Here's a look at times when Samantha Akkineni styled her outfits like Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, and .

1. Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna

Tollywood actress Sam and Bollywood's fashionista Sonam were seen wearing a similar draped skirt and an organza cape by designer Anamika Khanna at different occasions. Both the actresses styled their looks with heavy jewellery. Which according to you managed to win the look? Let us know in the comment section below.

2. Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor in Payal Pratap

For the promotions of her film ‘Majili’, which released last year, Samantha was photographed in a Payal Pratap ensemble. She wore a pastel pink, a floral print crop top paired with a matching skirt with a button-down detail and long jacket. On the other hand, during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had worn the same look. We are all hearts on both the looks.

3. Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor in a cherry print co-ords

South actress Samantha Akkineni was spotted in a cherry print co-ords by MIAOU at the airport. On the other hand, during the promotions of The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor had worn a navy blue printed ensemble by Gucci. Both the outfits of different brands had fun cherry prints on it.

4. Samantha Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a personalised organza saree

Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for their impeccable style and the stunners left us surprised with their similar fashion tastes also. Unintentionally, Sam got inspired by Kareena's personalised organza saree as she picked hand-painted silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. The South beauty's saree had her movie name 'Jaanu' written' all over it while Kareena's saree had 'Bebo' typography on it.

5. Samamtha Akkineni and Anushka Sharma in worth Rs 1 Lakh LV bag

Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Sharma are obsessed with this whopping Rs 1 lakh LV bag. It has a pair of pochettes (one larger, one slightly smaller) attached with a round coin purse. The stunners styled this classy bag with their casual look at the airport.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×